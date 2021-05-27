Cancel
Financial Reports

Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 First Quarter Results

 28 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its First Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended March 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case...

Nevada Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 150,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 920.21 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hoist Capital Corp. Shareholder Approvals - New CPC Policy

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - HOIST CAPITAL CORP. (TSXV: HTE.P) (the "Corporation") announces that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, that approval from disinterested shareholders was obtained for the Corporation to obtain the benefits under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies implemented on January 1, 2021. These benefits include: (i) continuing the listing of the common shares on the venture board of the Exchange; (ii) the non-cancellation of seed shares held by certain non-arm's length parties to the Corporation; and (iii) amending the Exchange Form 2C Escrow Agreement entered into by certain non-arm's length parties to provide for accelerated escrow release terms over a period of 18 months.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 52,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into common shares (the "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until June 24, 2023.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

FedEx Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):. Fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2020. As Reported. (GAAP) Adjusted. (non-GAAP) As Reported. (GAAP) Adjusted. (non-GAAP) Revenue. $22.6 billion. $22.6 billion. $17.4...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BlackBerry Shares Gain as First Quarter Results Beat Expectations

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report rose in late trade Thursday after the cybersecurity company and meme stock favorite posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss. Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario, company were up as much as 1.5% to $12.88 in after-hours trading. The stock is up more than 90% year-to-date. BlackBerry reported...
Financial Reportskiow.com

Winnebago Industries Announces 3rd Quarter Results

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today reported financial results for the Company’s third quarter of Fiscal 2021. Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 29, 2021, were $960.7 million, an increase of 138.7% compared to $402.5 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and a sequential increase of 14.4% over the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Gross profit was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6% compared to $32.0 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and an increase of 8.3% on a sequential basis, driven primarily by increased revenues as a result of the pandemic-driven shutdown of operations for a six week period in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin increased 970 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by operating leverage, pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, and favorable segment mix. Operating income was $102.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the third fiscal quarter of last year and increased 2.5% sequentially. Fiscal 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million compared to a net loss of $(12.4) million in the prior year fiscal quarter, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.05, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $(0.37) in the same period last year, and earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.16 for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $(0.26) in the same period last year, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.12 for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and $108.0 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.
Financial ReportsBayStreet.ca

Navion Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting and Management Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Company") a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 (as amended effective January 1, 2021, the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated May 17, 2021, were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Businessmining-technology.com

Trafigura and Mubadala plan to divest Spanish copper miner MATSA

Global commodities trader Trafigura and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala are reportedly planning to sell their Spanish copper miner Minas de Aguas Teñidas (MATSA). A producer of copper and polymetallic ore on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, MATSA is planned to be divested in a deal that is led by investment banks UBS and Bank of Montreal (BMO).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

APA Group (ASX:APA) Announces $0.27 Final Dividend

APA Group (ASX:APA) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
Businessinvesting.com

Arafura Resources Ltd (ARU)

May 13 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd ARU.AX :* ON MAY 10, CO RECEIVED SUPPORT FOR NOLANS NEODYMIUM-PRASEODYMIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY* CO ALSO APPLIED FOR GRANT... May 7 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd ARU.AX :* RECEIVED NON-BINDING LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENT EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY OVER PROPOSED SENIOR DEBT FACILITY* FACILITY UP TO...
Industrydallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CAD $65,500 Commercial Installation Agreement with a Canadian Licensed Producer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4021) is excited to announce that it has agreed to a commercial installation of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ with a Canadian Licensed Producer ('LP or Customer') for the amount of CAD $65,500. The Customer has agreed to the commercial installation without the need for a commercial feasibility. The design of the installation allows for it to be expanded in the future to additional areas of the LP's facility. Payment for the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will be 12 equal payments over 36 months and is subject to performance warranties.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Growth Management LP Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,478,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,781,000. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.73% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Results of AGM

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) ("Saturn" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 22, 2021.
Businessinvesting.com

Ardiden Ltd (ADV)

May 6 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN AGREES OPTION TO SELL 80% OF LITHIUM PORTFOLIO* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 80% STAKE IS UP TO A$8.7 MILLION* TO GRANT OPTION TO... Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY-ADV.AX* ARDIDEN LTD - TARA ROBSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.