The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday, reaching towards the top of the candlestick from the Tuesday session. This suggests that we will see follow-through from the breakout and could go looking towards the $70 level initially. After that, then the market is likely to go looking towards the $75 level above. To the downside, I still see the $67.50 level as significant support, and most certainly the 50 day EMA as well as the up trending line from the ascending triangle also. I have no scenario in which I am looking to short this market, and it certainly looks as with the increase in travel that we are seeing in the United States, crude oil is going to move right along with it.