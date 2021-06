Every business is looking for a way to stand out from its competition. Awards like the North American Business Award honor those companies, highlighting the mark they’ve made in their respective industries. In 2020, the North American Business award went to Top Tier Group Inc. (@toptiergroupinc). As a logistics and distribution company, Top Tier Group Inc. stood out as an impressive business. Founded and operated by Michael Theodorou and COO Damian Lupo, the company is well poised to expand. However, Theodorou says their growth wasn’t an overnight success story. Top Tier has had a long road getting to this point in their development. But the founders say they always kept the faith and never gave up on their success.