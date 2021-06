Dr. Nelson Varas-Diaz is widely recognized as the world’s foremost expert on Latin American Metal and he has been busy since we last checked in. This month I’m reviewing two things that have his fingerprints all over them and they are connected in spirit, a book and a movie. I’m reviewing a new collection of essays that’s he edited called HEAVY METAL MUSIC IN LATIN AMERICA-PERSPECTIVES FROM THE DISTORTED SOUTH and a movie called ACTS OF RESISTANCE-HEAVY METAL MUSIC IN LATIN AMERICA. Please feel to enjoy both of them.