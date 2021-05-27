Cancel
Chicago, IL

Why the Classic Chicago Accent is Disappearing

By Edward McClelland
Chicago magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in a bar in Beverly, watching the Bears play the Jaguars. After the Bears went up 13-0 on a Conor Barth field goal, a gray-haired gentleman shouted across the room, “Hey, what are da squares for dis quarter?”. “Zero and chree,” came the response from the man holding...

www.chicagomag.com
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Thousands march in Loop in support of Palestinians, what Chicago commuters returning to public transit are finding and meet the Tribune’s new food critics

Good morning, Chicago. Before we get to our regular coronavirus updates and other news, I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Nicole Stock and I’ve been the person behind Daywatch for the last year. I’m an audience editor for the Tribune and a Northwestern graduate, and it’s been a pleasure to bring you the news you need to know to your inbox each morning. As the Tribune ...
6 Craft Beers in You Can Find in Rogers Park

Are you a college student? Do you love beer? Knowing from experience, yes you do. Beer is like the staple drink of choice when you’re in college. It’s the cheapest to buy and the easiest to drink. And Chicago is known for some of the coolest and best places to grab a pint of the best craft beers. So if you’re a college student, living in or around Rogers park, here are 6 bars/restaurants/breweries you need to check out. All offering some staples, these places are a must if you’re looking to chill out and grab a couple with some friends (or by yourself, I won’t assume you have friends).
Chicago Tribune

Review: Soul & Smoke deserves to join the ranks of the Chicago area’s best barbecue

Before you pull up to Soul & Smoke in Evanston to grab your pickup order (because you will likely want to almost instantly after reading this), know that I am not playing an elaborate joke on you. Sure, instead of a recognizable restaurant, you’ll find a charmless squat brick building stuck in an out-of-the-way industrial zone. But inside is one of the best barbecue operations in the Chicago ...
Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Red Mountain Group Acquires 600,000-Square-Foot Algonquin Commons Power Center in Suburban Chicago

Algonquin, Ill. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has acquired Algonquin Commons, a 600,000-square-foot power center in Algonquin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Built in 2004, the property is 75 percent occupied by tenants such as Trader Joe’s, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, DSW, Pottery Barn, Victoria’s Secret, Express, On the Border and Bonefish Grill. Red Mountain plans to invest $30 million for the renovation and repositioning of the center. Plans call for an indoor-outdoor covered entertainment area with an acre of open space. While in escrow, Red Mountain executed a new lease with Ashley Furniture. The company says it is currently working with two other large-format national retailers.
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 17

Here’s what riders are finding as they return to the CTA and Metra (Tribune) A look at the CTA’s “When you’re ready, we’re ready” campaign (CTA) Chicago area traffic is increasing as more people return to driving (ABC 7) Chicago’s Congressional reps are requesting funds for infrastructure improvements (Daily Herald)
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.