Blended Festivals Partner With CLEAR to Provide Safer Festival Experience For Fans
Health Pass by CLEAR Providing Secure, Frictionless COVID-19 Screening. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSIRE / May 27, 2021 / Today, Blended Festivals and CLEAR announced a partnership to utilize CLEAR's Health Pass to more safely welcome fans back to summer music festivals. Launching the first festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 13th and 14th, fans will be able to use Health Pass to connect their verified identity with a real-time health survey - creating a safer, seamless and expedited entry.www.austinnews.net