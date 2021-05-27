Mission capable rates of USAF fighters rise in 2020, led by F-35A. F-15E’s mission capable rate declined.

The F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The mission capable (MC) rate of the US Air Force (USAF) fighter fleet was far better in 2020, even with limitations imposed by the pandemic, than in 2019, Air Force Magazine reports. The F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The F-15E’s MC rate declined, however.