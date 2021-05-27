Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Mission capable rates of USAF fighters rise in 2020, led by F-35A. F-15E’s mission capable rate declined.

theaviationgeekclub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The mission capable (MC) rate of the US Air Force (USAF) fighter fleet was far better in 2020, even with limitations imposed by the pandemic, than in 2019, Air Force Magazine reports. The F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The F-15E’s MC rate declined, however.

theaviationgeekclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usaf#Us Navy#Us Air Force#Aircraft#U S Air Force#Naval Aviation#Mc#The Us Air Force#Air Force Magazine#Fy#Joint Program Office#The Air Force#Marine Corps#F 22s#The Us Navy#Associates#Usaf Figures#Usaf Chief#F 35 Readiness#F 35 Maintenance Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseGovExec.com

Pentagon Shelves Plans for New Air Force Two

The Pentagon is abandoning plans to replace its small fleet of Boeing 757s that serve as Air Force Two—the jetliners that fly the vice president and other top-level cabinet officials. Funding for the project has been eliminated in the Air Force’s fiscal 2022 budget request, which was sent to Congress...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

USAF B-52 strategic bombers Fly Over All 30 NATO Nations for the Second Time

On May 31, 2021 as part of Operation Allied Sky B-52 Stratofortress aircraft deployed to Morón Air Base, Spain, flew over all 30 NATO nations in a single day. On May 31, 2021 as part of Operation Allied Sky B-52 Stratofortress aircraft deployed to Morón Air Base, Spain, flew over all 30 NATO nations in a single day, the second time in less than a year that US Air Force (USAF) bombers have flown this show of strength over the continent and North America.
Aerospace & Defensegovconwire.com

Learjet Awarded $465M USAF Contract to Deliver Bombardier Jets With Comms Relay Tech

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Learjet, a Bombardier subsidiary, a $464.8 million contract to procure an aircraft equipped with technology for airborne communications relay. The Wichita, Kansas-based company will deliver a maximum of six Bombardier Global 6000 jets that are fitted with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node system, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

BREAKING: 2022 Budget Request Supports Purchase of Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

The Pentagon’s point man on hypersonics technology called the Biden administration’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 a “milestone” in the development of the game-changing weapon systems. The proposal released on May 28 supports an “accelerated buying strategy” that will transition some of the various research-and-development programs to weapons procurement,...
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

Productable Lands Deal with U.S. Air Force to Expedite Innovation for National Defense Strategy

Innovation Management Startup Signed for “Accelerate Change or Lose” Initiative. In a memo to the U.S. Air Force entitled "Accelerate Change or Lose," General Charles Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, outlined strategic challenges facing the National Defense Strategy, including the urgent need to improve innovation pipelines and speed up the military’s decision-making process. To expedite the "Accelerate Change or Lose" initiative, Productable is partnering with the Office of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff to bring its innovation management platform to the Department of Defense with the goal of rapidly accelerating innovation in the areas of intelligence and combat.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

U.S. Air Force Acquiring Global 6000s for Battlefield Ops

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $464.8 million contract to Learjet Inc., a Wichita subsidiary of Bombardier’s specialized aircraft division, for the purchase and modification of six Global 6000s as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft. Designated as the E-11A and assigned to Air Combat Command, the modified large-cabin business jet model serves as a high-altitude, loitering communications node to air and ground forces, providing them with the ability to communicate by voice as well as share data, video, and images.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy develops new Normobaric Hypoxia Trainer

The US Navy has developed a new Normobaric Hypoxia Trainer (NHT) concept that offers enhanced hypoxia training for pilots and naval aircrew. The trainer has been designed by the NHT team of the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205). The NHT team comprised of an expert group of research engineers and scientists.
Militaryarmy-technology.com

Saab, US Army and Raytheon conduct GMM system capability demonstration

Saab, the US Army and Raytheon Missiles & Defense have launched the new Guided Multipurpose Munition (GMM). The joint activity is part of a three-year Rapid Innovation Funding (RIF) contract effort awarded by the US Army. RIF efforts are aimed at supporting the development of new technologies that address army...
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy destroyer uses Thales’ radar for SM-3 Launch on Remote test

The US Navy’s destroyer USS Paul Ignatius has conducted a Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) ‘Launch on Remote’ test using data from Thales’ SMART-L Naval Multi-Mission (SMART-L MM/N) radar. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile ship also used the track data from the long-range surveillance radar to guide the SM-3 interceptor to destroy...
Militarydefensemedianetwork.com

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Conduct Joint Service Training

Story by Leslie Hull-Ryde, Military Sealift Command Far East. During a series of tactical training exercises, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 (MPSRON 3), Coastal Riverine Group 1, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam refined some of their operational skills during joint service training near Guam April 14-18.
Aerospace & Defensedefensenews.com

The Space Force wins with OTAs

The recent award of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s second Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) agreement is driving a lot of buzz in the acquisition world, both because of its large ceiling — $12 billion — and because it utilized a unique contracting authority called other transaction authorities (OTs or OTAs). Personally, OTs seemed strange and intimidating, until I accepted the opportunity to lead the largest OT in the U.S. Space Force. SpEC OT is in its fourth year and continues to grow prototyping capability, enabled by this versatile nontraditional approach to acquisitions.