The USD/INR spot did not have a good month of May, despite favorable seasonality conditions otherwise. But since the beginning of this week, there has been a bounce and dollar bulls have been active ahead of the US NFP data for a steer on the US outlook. The forex traders are looking for fresh catalysts as concerns linger that the recovery from the pandemic will stoke inflation and prompt global central banks to pare back policy support earlier than anticipated. This Friday is the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee outcome, so all eyes will be on RBI's outcome along with the key US payroll data.