73 Percent of Companies With Gender-Equality Practices Increased Profitability and Productivity in 2021. Here's Why.

It's no secret that video content is the king of web content. But why? Videos can do so much more than just entertain - they can engage and educate your audience, too. You can’t underestimate the power of videos in the 21st century, especially when your competitors are taking advantage of them. More than 87% of businesses use video as a marketing tool . With all these benefits, it's no wonder that 8 out of 10 people prefer watching videos over reading text on a website! So what does this mean for you? It means that if you want to stay competitive in today's market, you need to start thinking about incorporating videos into your strategy now!