Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that it has reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions: AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The Company believes that this new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio and to showcase the rapidly-expanding depth of its business, which remains squarely focussed on the extraction and production of resources and energy to power a greener economy and future.