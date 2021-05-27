Cancel
Discovering the hidden gems in your community

Posted by 
NewsBreak Creators
NewsBreak Creators
 11 days ago

News Break’s #HiddenGems content campaign

Every city, town, and community is unique in its own way. As local content creators, you know your area better than most and we want to highlight all the amazing, and sometimes unknown people, places and things in your community.

News Break is launching a #HiddenGems content campaign to help our users discover fun things to do, interesting people, amazing small businesses and unique events. Our goal is to provide content that connects local communities and improves everyone's quality of life. We’re looking for expert local content from the area where you live! We are not looking for generic listicles or articles from multiple cities in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6eB6_0aDQXcIX00
@timmossholder/Unsplash

Here are some examples of hidden gem content:

Content campaign requirements*:

  • You must be an approved News Break Creator (you can apply to become a creator if you aren’t one already. The sooner the better, so we have time to look over your application)
  • You must publish a U.S. local story on News Break about something that could be considered a hidden gem in your area
  • Each article must include the hashtag #HiddenGems at the end of the piece, and videos must include the hashtag in the video description (content published without the hashtag will not be eligible for selection)
  • Content must be original and must be published first on News Break
  • All stories must be submitted to News Break by 10 a.m. PT Wednesday, June 9
  • Content must follow Creator’s Content Policy and Requirements

Three winners will be announced by June 11. Winners will receive gift cards** that can be used at local businesses or local hidden gem experience. The selection and prizes will be:

  1. Editor’s pick for best story: The first place prize winner will receive $400 to support local businesses.
  2. Most shared: The most shared story will receive $200 to support local businesses.
  3. Most liked: The most liked selection will receive $100 to support local businesses.

Each selected story will be promoted on our platform to your local audience and to all our followers through our social media accounts. Creators are also welcome to enter more than once (with different stories of course, you may not post the same story twice).

#HiddenGems

*You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and News Break Creator Content Requirements, to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by the Campaign requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.

**Prizes will be paid through a Visa gift card. While we cannot limit your use of your gift card, we expect you to honor your use of the card.

