Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Children's Museum of Houston presents Friends & Families Luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of the New York Times best-selling book How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap, Prepare Your Kid for Success, and the upcoming Your Turn: How to Be an Adult. Lythcott-Haims will share ways guests can support their children’s resilience during challenging times like these and discuss the issues they must be ready for as they take their own places in the world.