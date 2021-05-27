Scandium International Files for Patent Protection on High Purity Alumina Manufacturing Process

This post is part of a series sponsored by The Hanover Insurance Group. As these and other companies expand the scope of their businesses and assume new risks, there are increasing opportunities for independent agents to counsel manufacturing clients and help develop insurance programs that address evolving risk profiles. However, the nature of the wide variety of risks can put agencies in a challenging space. As manufacturers expand their businesses, they require a variety of coverages to provide the right solutions — and this often requires that independent agents leverage products from multiple carriers to piece together a robust solution. Unfortunately, this strategy also can result in coverage gaps that potentially lead to uninsured claims events and also can present errors and omissions risks for agencies, on top of administrative inconvenience for the customer. The good news is that often times independent agents can find a single carrier that can provide the range of coverages needed – providing broad and comprehensive coverage for their clients.