Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence updates his shoulder recovery

tigernet.com
 11 days ago

After clicking on this article, in the pic it says, Lawrence is the talk of the town in Jacksonville. It seems just a very short time ago that Trevor was the talk of Clemson, he was actually the talk by Clemson fans all over SC. Time surely flies by when you, and your FB team is having tons of fun in the winning.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnet#Nfl Players#American Football#Nfl Players#Tnet#Sc#Clemson Fans#Jacksonville#Pic#Championships#Short Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLpitcherlist.com

Who is MLB’s Equivalent to Trevor Lawrence?

Not all top picks are created equal. When is the last time the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft was viewed as a sure thing to develop into a superstar, the way that new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is talked about after he was the top pick in this year’s NFL draft?
NFLblackandteal.com

Jimmy Smith: Jaguars are getting a winner in QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a rebuild this offseason and former wide receiver Jimmy Smith recently appeared on the Matt Lombardo Show to share his thoughts about the process. He also weighed in on some current NFL wide receivers, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted in this year’s selection meeting, and the Jags’ own wide receiver corps.
NFLJaguars.com

Rookie minicamp: Lawrence "looks great…"

JACKSONVILLE – All is good regarding Trevor Lawrence. That was Head Coach Urban Meyer's message Saturday on Day 2 of Jaguars 2021 rookie minicamp presented by Baptist Health – and that was the rookie quarterback's message, too. "He's looked great," Meyer said. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars taking right approach with QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted first overall in this year’s draft, is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For that reason, their approach to minicamp makes sense as the rookie quarterback rehabs his shoulder. Lawrence will...
NFLArkansas Online

Jaguars' No. 1 rule: Don't touch Trevor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLsemoball.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLUSA Today

Jets RB Michael Carter thinks Zach Wilson was worthy of No. 1 pick

There was really no debate for the past year as to who should the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was Trevor Lawrence all the way, and the Jaguars confirmed it with their selection on April 29. But Jets fourth-round running back Michael Carter said his new...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Tennessee Titans Schedule: Ranking Every Opponent By Difficulty

At least, Titans fans will not have to wait too long to get a taste of the Titans/Colts rivalry. Last season, the two-division matchups were completed in 18 days. Each team winning on the other’s home field. Both games were highly competitive and this year’s contests should be no different. The season series has been split over the last two seasons, but the Colts did sweep the Titans in 2018.
NFLchatsports.com

Latest on Lawrence's health for rookie camp, contract

Trevor Lawrence, National Football League, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville, Joe Burrow, Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year. When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin rookie minicamp, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be present. The Clemson Insider has heard from a couple of sources that former...
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).