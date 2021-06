As a high school quarterback there is one dream that every player wants to achieve and 2022 Texas commit Maalik Murphy is one step closer to doing so. On Sunday, the Junipero Serra product (Gardena, Ca.) garnered an invitation to compete for a spot in the Elite 11. Murphy is currently the nation’s No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle and rated the No. 7 quarterback per the 247Sports composite. He will compete for one of the 11 spots with 20 of the best quarterbacks in the nation.