OCD linked to increased ischemic stroke risk

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My sister just turned 50. She went in for a standard cardiac checkup and learned she has high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The doctor told her that since our mom also had these issues, she must drastically change her diet, increase her exercise, and take medications to lessen her risk for a heart attack or stroke. I'm only 34 and have never had an issue, but I'm wondering if there are things I should be doing now to stay more heart-healthy.