Anaconda Mining Intersects 4.99 g/t Gold over 4.0 Metres and 1.74 g/t Gold over 12.0 Metres at the Tilt Cove Project

Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). All results included in this press release are from the Bralorne West Block (SB-2021-011, SB-2021-012, SB-2021-13, SB0-2021-024A and SB-2021-027); hole SB-2021-009 was drilling along the margin between Bralorne West and East. The Company notes that the receipt of assay results was interrupted due to COVID related delays at the assay laboratory and it is anticipated that operations at the laboratory will return to normal soon. Additional results from the near-surface bulk tonnage Charlotte Zone will be released shortly following the receipt of outstanding results from the laboratory.