Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement & Convertible Note Maturity Notice

 28 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of up to 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share ('Purchase Price') for gross proceeds of up to US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.

