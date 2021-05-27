American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

Distinguishing between common causes and special causes. Variability refers to the general term for the spread of scores in a distribution. The greater the differences between scores obtained, the more spread out or scattered the scores will be. Variation can be caused by many factors – some which are controllable and others that are inherent in the process. Variation that is inherent in the process is called common cause variation or random variation. Variation that is caused by factors which can be clearly identified, and typically managed, is referred to as special cause variation or assignable variation.