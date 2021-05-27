Cancel
Aston Bay Enters into Letter Agreement for the Drill-ready Mountain Base Metals Project in Central Virginia, USA

 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ('Aston Bay' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Mining Inc., is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter Agreement with a private landowner for key parcels of land as part of the Company's exploration for base metals deposits in Campbell and Pittsylvania Counties in Central Virginia, USA. The agreement sets out the terms for an Exploration and Option to Lease Agreement, anticipated to be signed in the coming weeks.

