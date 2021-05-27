Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Contakt World Honors 33 Winners for NACCHO's Inaugural 2021 Innovative Practice Award, Commending the Best Practices from Local Health Agencies in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ('Tracker' or the 'Company') (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ('Contakt World') is pleased to announce winners for the 2021 Innovative Practice Award, as part of its ongoing alignment with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments.

www.austinnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#American Innovation#Social Innovation#Technology Innovation#Digital Innovation#Naccho#Local Health Agencies#Contakt Llc#Contakt World#Gold Big Innovation Award#American Business#Iheartradio#Innovative Practice#Power In Truth#Alx#Wic Program Services#Acquisition#Iar#Cse#Ahca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

A Framework for Mobilizing Health Care to Respond to the Community Within the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fayron Epps, PhD, RN; Zanthia Wiley, MD; Larissa J. Teunis, MPA; Theodore M. Johnson II, MD, MPH; Rachel E. Patzer, PhD, MPH; Igho Ofotokun, MD, MSc; Nicole Franks, MD. Cultural mistrust of government with regard to health issues has pressed the need to engage trusted community leaders with influence and reach in disproportionately affected communities to ensure that essential public health activities related to COVID-19 occur among populations experiencing disproportionate impact from the pandemic. In April of 2020, a Georgia-based integrated academic health care system created a Community Outreach and Health Disparities Collaborative to unite trusted community leaders from faith-based, civic, and health-sector organizations to work with the health system and Emory University to develop tailored approaches and mobilize support within the context of the communities' cultural and individual needs to reduce the burden of COVID-19. We describe the framework used to join health care and academic collaborators with community partners to mobilize efforts to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic minority groups. The framework outlines a series of steps taken that led to a community-driven collaboration designed to engage local influential community leaders as partners in improving access to care for disproportionately affected communities, collaborations that could be replicated by other large health care systems. This framework can also be applied to other chronic diseases or future public health emergencies to improve communication, education, and health care access for communities experiencing disproportionate impact.
Health Servicescgdev.org

Ethical Recruitment of Health Workers: Using Bilateral Cooperation to Fulfill the World Health Organization’s Global Code of Practice

In a bid to better manage the increasing migration of health workers, in 2010 the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted its Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel. The Code has been misinterpreted by many as banning all recruitment from the 57 countries it deemed to have a “critical shortage” of health workers. But that is neither what the WHO intended, nor what the Code says. Recruitment from these countries was always allowed, even encouraged, as long as it was conducted under a mutually beneficial government-to-government agreement. In this policy paper, we outline how the WHO defined a “critical shortage” of health workers, both for the original Code and for its newly published Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List. The paper then goes onto explore how countries of migrant destination and origin can (and should) design ethical and sustainable health worker migration partnerships that fulfil the requirements of the Code.
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

ATA2021 Delivers Insights, Best Practices And Innovations To Catalyze Change

25th Annual American Telemedicine Association (Virtual) Conference and Expo, Tuesdays/Thursdays in June. The American Telemedicine Association's 25th Annual Conference and Expo features a lineup of newsmakers, thought leaders and visionaries set to take the virtual stage at ATA2021. Some of the conference highlights include:. Opening Keynote: Lessons Learned from 2020...
Washoe County, NVfoodsafetynews.com

NACCHO presents Washoe County Health District with Crumbine award

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the nation’s nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments, has named the Washoe County Health District in Nevada as the recipient of the 2021 Samuel J. Crumbine Consumer Protection Award for Excellence in Food Protection at the Local Level.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

HaysMed awards inaugural Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award

Susan Amrein, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, (APRN) was awarded the first annual Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year Award at HaysMed. This award recognizes an advanced provider that supports the vision, mission, and goals of HaysMed, serves as a role model and successful mentor, improves collaboration, and encourages productive relationships with different levels of hospital Associates. Other criteria include showing leadership in quality improvement, participates in hospital and community affairs and influences positive cultural change regarding the growth and recognitions of the APP role at the hospital.
Public Healthautobodynews.com

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Altered Claims Management Practices

Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Medolife Rx CEO Receives Achievement Award From Regulatory Agency In The Dominican Republic For Work On COVID-19 Treatment

BURBANK, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that its CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian received an achievement award from the "Defensa Civil Republica Dominicana" (The National District of Civil Defense) for his unconditional support of the cause of the agency and his work on Escozine® as a treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus in the Dominican Republic (DR). The award was formally presented at a ceremony on Friday, May 14, where local leaders, such as the mayor, attended to recognize Dr. Mikaelian for his work.
BusinessDOT med

Bassett Healthcare Network places IT and revenue management in Optum's hands

Management of Bassett Healthcare Network’s IT and revenue operations will fall to Optum for the next 10 years as part of a strategic partnership between the two. Optum will provide the healthcare system with revenue cycle management, advanced data and analytic capabilities and IT enhancements to advance the quality of care and workflow of its Central New York facilities. The deal enables Bassett to grow as an organization while still remaining an independent, locally governed health system.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

India's Ministry of Electronics and IT spearheads project to offer free COVID-19 virtual care services

Another initiative to provide free virtual home care for COVID-19 patients was launched in India last week. India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has joined forces with New York-listed tech firm Avaya and other groups to launch MedicSetu, a non-profit initiative providing online health consultations for patients under home quarantine.
Dubuque, IAjuliensjournal.com

MercyOne Names Chief Medical Executive and Director of Care Management

MercyOne is pleased to announce Hijinio Carreon, DO, FACEP, FAAEM, MBA, has accepted a role as system-wide Chief Medical Executive. Dr. Carreon has been a part of the organization for more than 13 years, beginning as an emergency medicine physician and advancing to his most recent role as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs for MercyOne Central Iowa.
CancerPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Why clinical trial diversity is key to increasing access to routine care and innovative treatment

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on longstanding health care disparities and amplified the importance of clinical trial diversity, especially participation of those patients and communities disproportionately impacted by the disease being studied. Since clinical trials function as the gatekeeper to bringing new medicines safely to patients and communities,...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Food manufacturers, sellers invited to a free webinar on cGMP

PASIG CITY, May 31 (PIA) -- Do you want to know how to make sure that your food products are safe?. The Department of Trade and Industry National Capital Regional Office (DTI NCRO) is calling all food manufacturers and sellers to a free webinar on "Current Good Manufacturing Practices" (cGMP).
Businessorlandomedicalnews.com

Impresiv Health and Innovaccer Partner to Build the Future of Health

The strategic partnership will allow Impresiv Health and Innovaccer to enhance clinical operations and care quality and meet compliance standards. Healthcare consulting firm Impresiv Health has partnered with Innovaccer Inc.—a leading healthcare technology company—to enhance clinical operations and care quality and meet compliance standards through the use of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Impresiv Health will help Innovaccer drive operational excellence with its innovative solutions for complex business challenges.
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
Public Healthictworks.org

Digital Health Centre of Excellence for COVID-19 Pandemic Response

As countries are operationalizing their COVID-19 pandemic response plans, including National Deployment and Vaccination Plans for COVID-19 vaccines, the need for digital health interventions to amplify efforts to improve equitable service delivery, produce actionable data and strengthen health and immunization systems more broadly is called for. Digital health solutions, many...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Global Corporate Legal Experts Join Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit to Discuss Post-Pandemic Legal and Regulatory Compliance Best Practices for Enterprises

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced the addition of an expert panel of corporate Chief Legal and Compliance Officers to speak at its Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R). The virtual leadership summit, taking place May 26-27, will host the Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of prominent companies including pharmaceutical giant Moderna, computer software and artificial intelligence ( AI ) innovator Nuance Communications, and biotech leader Ardelyx, sharing their vast legal experience, research, and best practices. These experts on corporate compliance will discuss topics such as the changing face of the legal department in times of global crisis; developing fresh approaches to maintaining the resilience of your business through strategic pivots and more agile decision-making; and navigating what will likely be persistent disruption in the years ahead.
HealthMedscape News

Virtual EULAR Congress Aims for Patient-Inclusive Programming

Although clinicians and researchers dominate attendance at medical conferences, patients have always been welcome at many such meetings. The movement of most conferences to an online format during the pandemic has greatly increased access of patients who may not have been able to travel or afford to attend past meetings. In planning for the upcoming virtual European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Annual Meeting, the scientific program committee took that into account, particularly after the attendance by patients last year, according to Loreto Carmona, MD, PhD, chair of the EULAR scientific program committee and scientific director of the Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, in Madrid, Spain. Despite having only 3 months to switch from an in-person meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, to an entirely online format, more than 20,000 people, including patients, attended last year, she said.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Economics Issues Research Articles in June 2021 Edition

-- Health Economics, a peer-reviewed journal that says it features health care, planning and market mechanisms, micro-economic evaluation and treatments and evaluation of health care systems, published research articles on the following topics in its. June 2021. edition:. RESEARCH ARTICLES:. * Cost sharing and the demand for health services in...