As the pandemic slows down and we start to see agents back in the field working with clients face to face, what will happen to the precautions we became so accustomed to during the pandemic? Some brokerages and real estate teams are limiting the extra steps they have been using while conducting transactions during the last year. But what precautions or steps are here to stay? With the use of virtual services, there have been some positive shifts in how we conduct business, and I believe they are beneficial to add to any team leader’s protocol.