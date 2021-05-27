China is literally sending priests to reeducation camps

If you’d like a sneak peek at what life will be like for the people of Hong Kong once the mainland Chinese government fully takes over control of the city, you can find an example this week in the news coming out of the city of Xinxiang. The Chinese Communist Party recently implemented even more restrictions on the practice of any religion, forcing all Catholic priests and other religious leaders to formally register with the government before conducting any services. A group of seven priests and nearly a dozen seminary students were arrested last week and shipped off to political reeducation camps for “reprogramming.” This may sound like a story from some dystopian horror movie, but it’s playing out right before the eyes of the world in China. (Free Beacon)