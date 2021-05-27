NeutriSci Completes R&D and Expands Product Selection to Include Beverages

Production of traditional and cannabis-infused beverages to start as early as June. Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc (CNSX:BEV, OTCMKTS:BVNNF) announces today the Company’s forecasted wholesale white-label revenue, based on the annual minimum order quantities (MOQs) for both its Canadian cannabis beverages white-label operation and its Naturo Group traditional white-label beverage operation, for the rolling 12 months starting in July 2021. The list includes the Company’s committed queue of orders and does not include contracts that are yet to be finalized or under negotiation.