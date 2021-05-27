Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NeutriSci Completes R&D and Expands Product Selection to Include Beverages

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NU, OTCQB:NRXCF, FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the R&D required to successfully create functional beverages using its IP and Technology to enter the CBD beverage market.

www.austinnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#Soft Drinks#Technology Company#Product Sales#Consumer Products#Sustainable Products#Nu#Otcqb#Nrxcf#Ip#Tabletz Llc#Mou#Cagr#Million Insights#Convenience#Chain Drug#Mass Market#Supermarket#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Functional Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Marketsaustinnews.net

Pascal Biosciences Announces New OTC Markets Trading Symbol PSCBF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ('Pascal' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:PSCBF, previously BIMUF), has today received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The new symbol is PSCBF and better reflects the company name PaSCal Biosciences.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market Is in Huge Demand | WuXi AppTech, Lonza, Catalent, Siegfried, Recipharm

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Contract Dose Manufacturing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lonza, Catalent, Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Aenova, Siegfried, Recipharm, Strides Shasun, Piramal, Metrics Contract Services, AMRI, Famar, WuXi AppTech, Asymchem, Porton & Amatsigroup(Eurofins) etc.
Retaildrinks-insight-network.com

Tinley Beverage to launch products at Harborside dispensaries in US

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Tinley Beverage Company, which makes terpene-infused spirits and cocktails, has announced the launch of its products at Harborside dispensaries in California, US, this week. The company also expects to enhance daily usage...
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

NeutriSci and Pacwest Announce Technology and IP Arrangement for R&D Product Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce the completion of an arrangement with its manufacturing partner, Pacwest Manufacturing Group Inc. ('Pacwest'), to provide the use of its NeutriSci's IP and technology to assist Pacwest's development of several new product lines which will also include Delta 8 ('D8'), a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant.
Economythedalesreport.com

BevCanna to Begin Production on White-Label Beverage Order Queue

Production of traditional and cannabis-infused beverages to start as early as June. Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc (CNSX:BEV, OTCMKTS:BVNNF) announces today the Company’s forecasted wholesale white-label revenue, based on the annual minimum order quantities (MOQs) for both its Canadian cannabis beverages white-label operation and its Naturo Group traditional white-label beverage operation, for the rolling 12 months starting in July 2021. The list includes the Company’s committed queue of orders and does not include contracts that are yet to be finalized or under negotiation.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

ALKM - Alkame Holdings Expands Beverage Business

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) today confirmed its West Coast Copacker operation has teamed up with Simple Beverages LLC to add additional products to its beverage line. West Coast Co packer will create, formulate, and produce three additional CBD (cannabinoid) infused beverages.
Industryatlantanews.net

Bottle Display Packaging Market R & D including top key players DS Smith, International Paper

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Bottle Display Packaging market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are DS Smith, International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, …
Businessmassdevice.com

Sientra names VP of R&D

Sientra (NSDQ:SIEN) today said it appointed Denise Dajles as VP of research and development, effective June 2. Dajles will lead the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based company’s R&D and medical affairs teams and will report to CEO Ron Menezes. “We are pleased to welcome Denise to the Sientra management team,” Menezes said...
Electronicsfacilityexecutive.com

Johnson Controls Selects R-454B As Future Refrigerant For New HVAC Equipment

After extensive research, testing, and evaluation, Johnson Controls has selected R-454B, a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, to replace R-410A in its ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers. Systems using the new refrigerant will be available for Johnson Controls, YORK®, Luxaire®, Coleman®, Champion®,...
RetailFurniture Today

Kindel, Karges expand product mix

HIGH POINT — Luxury furniture manufacturers Kindel and Karges are expanding their product mixes this market with a mix of home office and occasional and living room furniture. Kindel is adding about 13 pieces of home office, representing the largest introduction in the segment it has offered at a single...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
Marketsrdworldonline.com

R&D World Index: COVID-19 increasing global R&D investments

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending May 21, 2021 closed at 4,827.88 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 0.74% (or 35.28 basis points) from the week ending May 14, 2021. The stock of 19 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.04% (IBM) to 12.58% (Ford Motor Co.). The stock of six R&D World Index members lost value from -0.17% (Pfizer) to -1.58% (Apple Computer).
Alpharetta, GAhospitalitynet.org

Halepuna Waikiki Hotel Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service

ALPHARETTA, GA. - Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its modern cloud-native SaaS food and beverage ordering solution, IG OnDemand. A current user...
WorldSilicon Republic

New directory to help Irish businesses tap into R&D opportunities

The KTI directory is a ‘one-stop shop’ to help companies find the research opportunity or partner they are looking for. Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI), the national body that aims to boost business through innovation, has launched a new directory to help Irish companies tap into the country’s R&D resources. The...
Businessfinovate.com

Mitek Acquires ID R&D

Identity verification and remote deposit capture solutions provider Mitek has acquired AI-powered biometrics company ID R&D this week. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Under the agreement, Mitek will integrate ID R&D’s portfolio of biometric technologies into its own identity verification solution. Additionally, ID R&D will continue operating under its own brand and will still sell its biometrics products directly to the market. The company’s solutions include IDLive Face, a passive facial liveness detection tool; and IDLive Voice, a voice anti-spoofing technology.
Industryaustinnews.net

World Class Provides Pineapple Express Delivery Revenue Update

Pineapple Express Delivery's revenue total $2.77M January - April 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ('Company' or 'World-Class'), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ('Pineapple Express Delivery' or 'PED'), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. PED is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cold Chain Logistics for Pharmaceuticals Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 : Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd, FedEx Corp

The latest independent research document on Cold Chain Logistics examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cold Chain Logistics market report advocates analysis of Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd, KUEHNE + NAGEL Management AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc, Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, VersaCold Logistics Services, OOCL Logistics Ltd & JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd.
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

FET commences construction for new R&D center

Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd. (FET, Leeds, U.K.), an extrusion equipment company for the textile, medical and composite sectors, has announced that it has commenced construction of a new R&D center to enable continued growth through innovation. This initiative is driven by the company’s year-on-year growth and FET’s current order book in excess of £10 million.
Softwareavnetwork.com

Shure Expands SLX-D System Capabilities

The What: Shure is adding free software networking capabilities for its SLX-D digital wireless system with the release of its Wireless Workbench 6 software and ShurePlus Channels iOS app, which will be compatible with SLX-D later this summer. The What Else: Shure’s Wireless Workbench 6 software allows audio professionals to...
Trafficmaritime-executive.com

Japan Launches $3 Billion R&D Project for Hydrogen Transportation

The Japanese government will prove more than $3 billion in funding for a long-term research project designed to build a large-scale hydrogen supply chain and demonstration of hydrogen power generation technology. The wide-reaching effort will focus on the technologies required for the transportation of hydrogen as well as the processes and materials required for the handling of large amounts of hydrogen. The R&D program is part of an overall $18 billion commitment from the Japanese government to fund research to support achieving their goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.