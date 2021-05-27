KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

"" Special Buy ends in 2hrs : 04mins : 40secs "" Over 750 lbs. of push force to handle all caulking jobs. Includes: 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery and 18V Charger. RIDGID introduces the Rather than clamping down on a manual caulk gun for hours on end, eliminate user fatigue and get the job done faster with RIDGID 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk & Adhesive Gun. This tool features over 750 lbs. of push force to handle higher viscosity material with ease and can apply more than 200 tubes of caulk per charged battery (with a 4.0 Ah Battery, not included). The Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery will provide extended runtime compared to the base Lithium-Ion 1.5 Ah Battery (R870015). The included 18V Charger is compact and features a Smart Charging Indicator that will update the battery's charge status. Backed by the RIDGID Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, the 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk Gun Kit includes an 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18V Charger, and operator's manual.