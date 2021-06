Agora helps developers and non-technical creators zoom past the competition with the launch of Agora App Builder. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora App Builder to empower both developers and creators with absolutely no coding experience to break out of one-size-fits-all video conferencing solutions and start building custom apps tailored to their specific use case and brand. Powered by Agora's highly scalable and reliable Software-Defined Real-Time Network™, Agora App Builder will be free to leverage for all innovators and companies that are looking to stand out from the crowd to connect with audiences, engage with customers, and drive business outcomes.