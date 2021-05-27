Victory Completes Sampling Program at Black Diablo, Nevada Property

Eastern Geophysics Limited of Corner Brook, NL has been engaged to carry out a 3D Borehole Pulse EM survey program that will employ advanced transmitter and receiver equipment and instrumentation from Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd of Mississauga, Ontario. The crew and equipment have been mobilized onto the Property and are expected to complete the geophysical survey by the end of May. This survey will investigate a 1.8 km² area that extends approximately 1,200 meters from the original York Harbour Mine ’A’ Zone orebody south-southwest to include an area 500 meters beyond the previously identified ‘J Zone’ (Noranda c. 1991-1993), encompassing 17 previously drilled holes with depths to over 400 m. While the geophysical survey is being carried out the GPS locations, downhole orientations, geological information and drill core sampling results are being collated and entered into a Gemcom 3D modelling database for later drill hole planning and siting.