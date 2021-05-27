Cancel
SANUWAVE Health Presents dermaPACE System Treatment Study Results Showing Enhanced Localized Wound Tissue Oxygenation

 5 days ago

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation advanced wound care medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures and the research for new applications for focused, shockwave systems in the non-medical field today presented results from a clinical case series that demonstrated improved wound healing when treated with its FDA-cleared, non-invasive pulsed acoustic cellular expression system dermaPACE® System. The study: A Non-invasive Focused Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy System Promotes Increased Tissue Oxygen Saturation in Chronic Wounds in Persons with Diabetes, was published in the American Journal of Nursing Science in May 2021.

