Expands Blockchain Services Bringing Crypto Mainstream. BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, announced its 10th birthday. Founded in June 2011, while Bitcoin was still in its infancy, BitPay wanted to make it easy for businesses to accept bitcoin payments and grew into the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world. Serving industry-leading businesses globally and supporting hundreds of thousands of crypto users, BitPay works with Microsoft, ATT, WeWork, Camping World, Newegg and Jomashop.com and processed over $5 billion in payments volumes since inception and for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide.