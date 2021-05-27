Cancel
Laurel Hill, FL

Rescheduled Laurel Hill Arts Festival returning bigger than before

 11 days ago

LAUREL HILL — A rainy April 24 brought disappointment to artists, performers, food vendors and attendees when the Laurel Hill Arts and Heritage Festival was reluctantly cancelled, but when rescheduled to Saturday, June 5, the 10th annual festival garnered more exhibitors than the original. "We are just delighted," said the...

