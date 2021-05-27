Cancel
The Last of the 105 Series, the URWERK UR-105 Tantalum Hull

By Brice Goulard
Monochrome Watches
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to create something new, you sometimes need to kill what’s already existing. Some brands love to look at their past – or heritage to use fancy names – and some, on the other hand, only move forward. URWERK is part of the latter category and is known for having already take radical decisions. To remain true to themselves, to remain independent, the production is capped to about 150 pieces per year. And this means that to bring a new creation, an older one has to be killed. This happened with the UR-210, leaving room for the UR-220. And it is now happening to a watch created in 2014, the UR-105, which is now leaving its last days… but before, there will be a final edition to celebrate, the last of the 105, with the URWERK UR-105 Tantalum Hull.

monochrome-watches.com
