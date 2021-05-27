Addressing the DOD ‘Disconnected Data’ Battlefield Challenge

One of the most oft-quoted statements during the Civil War was, “Get there first with the most men.”. Whether this battle cry was true then, it is not the case for military leaders today seeking asymmetric advantages on the modern battlefield. A more apt quote may be: “He who decides best, first wins.” Commanders cannot earn victories on speed and might alone; they win by making informed decisions based on access to real-time, accurate information. This is no easy feat; particularly for units operating at the farthest edges of the battlefield.