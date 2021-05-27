Elyctis now proposes a complete offer including hardware and software solutions to read ID documents

The What: Videotel Digital is introducing Cloud Mobile Connect, an ideal solution for alternative connectivity. The What Else: Vidotel Digital’s VP90XD media player can be paired with StudioPro’s cloud service at NO additional cost to supply coverage in remote locations that do not have an internet connection, simply by using a mobile cell network hotspot device. The connection will work via any widely available 4G or 5G hotspot device and data service from any mobile cell network company, so no special data plan is required. Any hotspot device (no additional USB modem or SIM card is necessary) can deliver the needed internet connection to the VP90 via Wi-Fi or Ethernet providing connectivity via StudioPros cloud service in locations that are out of range of traditional hardwired or Wi-Fi internet connections.