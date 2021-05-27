Pack 1 Rehoboth Returns to Camp

After a long bout of cancellations and delays over the past few years due to bad weather, EEE, and COVID-19 restrictions, Pack 1 Rehoboth was finally able to return to camping! From May 14th to May 16th, scouts from Pack 1 had a great time at the Maple Park Campground in East Warren, MA. With all the Scout campgrounds closed due to COVID, they sought an alternative location and enjoyed many fun activities, such as participation in a flag ceremony, a fishing derby, and making tie dye shirts. The families had a perfect weekend with great weather and were also able to enjoy paddle boats, swimming and kayaking on the lake. The traditional campfire program held on Saturday night consisted of the scouts telling jokes, performing skits with their dens, and making smores. Not to be overlooked, the scouts also worked on essential outdoor skills, such as selecting tent locations, setting up the tents, and assisting with camp cooking and fire building.