Titans Agree to Terms with OL Christian DiLauro

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - The Titans have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Christian DiLauro. DiLauro will battle for a roster spot this offseason. A 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, DiLauro was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He's spent time with the Browns (2018), 49ers (2018-19),...

www.austinnews.net
