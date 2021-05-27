Goldman, Bank of America Originate $500M Loan on TPG Industrial Portfolio

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.