Goldman, Bank of America Originate $500M Loan on TPG Industrial Portfolio

By Mack Burke
Commercial Observer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPG Real Estate, the commercial real estate investment arm of global private equity firm TPG Capital, has scored a $500 million first mortgage on a portfolio of 86 properties, according to data from Moody’s Investors Service. The two-year commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan was originated and sold by Goldman Sachs...

commercialobserver.com
