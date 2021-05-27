Cancel
Mortgage rates dip back below 3%

By Bloomberg
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates in the U.S. are back below 3%. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.95%, down from 3% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. Rates have seesawed in recent weeks, with investors looking for signs of inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Historically low borrowing costs have fueled a housing rally over the past year, with a shortage of homes to buy amid intense demand for properties in the suburbs driving up prices.

