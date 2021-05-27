Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Protesters voice concerns about worker safety at PBSO

By Scott Sutton
Concerned members of the community voiced their concerns Thursday regarding the current renovation project underway at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

Holding signs that read "Asbestos Kills," "Safety First," and "Keep Workers Safe," a group from the Police Benevolent Association walked along a sidewalk outside the PBSO headquarters.

Extensive renovations are occurring at the sprawling PBSO complex along Gun Club Road near West Palm Beach.

PBA members hold protest to voice concerns about worker safety at PBSO headquarters

Police Benevolent Association spokesman John Kazanzjian said the project is endangering the health of several hundred workers inside the building.

Among the items being removed from the building are mold and asbestos, potentially endangering workers, critics say.

However, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker said the project is safe and employee safety is paramount during the project.

