Corporeal: Spiritfarer physical edition announced by Thunder Lotus Games

By Arthur Damian
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiritfarer is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is the base game great, but the title is experiencing extended life due to free DLC. The only thing the adventure was missing was a physical edition. However, that issue has now been rectified. Thunder Lotus Games has just announced the Spiritfarer physical edition for Nintendo Switch. It comes with an assortment of goodies for fans of the tearjerker.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
