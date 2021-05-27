Game Builder Garage overview trailer dives into building, sharing games
Ahead of its June 11 release date, Game Builder Garage has received an overview trailer from Nintendo that gives viewers a quick look at the title’s many game-building and sharing capabilities. Check out the video below to get a good look at how the game looks in action- and catch a few glimpses at what you can create. The trailer emphasizes the sheer potential of the tools in Game Builder Garage. It additionally highlights local and online sharing for games and shows off several lessons that come directly from Nintendo. The included tutorials are aimed at helping younger players get a handle on building their own games.www.nintendoenthusiast.com