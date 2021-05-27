Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Game Builder Garage overview trailer dives into building, sharing games

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its June 11 release date, Game Builder Garage has received an overview trailer from Nintendo that gives viewers a quick look at the title’s many game-building and sharing capabilities. Check out the video below to get a good look at how the game looks in action- and catch a few glimpses at what you can create. The trailer emphasizes the sheer potential of the tools in Game Builder Garage. It additionally highlights local and online sharing for games and shows off several lessons that come directly from Nintendo. The included tutorials are aimed at helping younger players get a handle on building their own games.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Look#Online Video#Nintendo Games#Action Games#Game Builder Garage#Trailer#The Game#Capabilities#Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo World Report

LEGO Builder's Journey is a New Kind of LEGO Game - Interview

We sit down with the developers to learn more about this LEGO themed puzzler. LEGO Builder's Journey was announced for Switch today having previously released on Apple Arcade. If you think you know what to expect from a LEGO game you'll likely be surprised by this one. Unlike the traditional action platformers one would normally associate with LEGO, LEGO Builder's Journey looks a bit more like Captain Toad meets Lemmings.
Video Gamesgeekgirlauthority.com

THE SIMS 4: Dream Home Decorator Game Pack Is a Treat for Virtual Builders

EA Games and Maxis‘ phenomenal game, The Sims 4, attracts mainly two kinds of players: people who prefer gameplay and people who prefer building. People who prefer gameplay usually enjoy working on their Sims’ skills, families and stories. Builders enjoy creating homes and new locations for their Sims. A new game pack, Dream Home Decorator, is arriving for fans of the beloved franchise and while it’s geared towards builders, it will also attract people who prefer gameplay.
Video GamesIGN

Vertigo Official Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Take a look at the twisted trailer for Vertigo, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Vertigo, Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Bixby Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day. Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness. Vertigo is coming to PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
Video GamesIGN

The Eternal Cylinder Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Take a look at new gameplay from the open-world survival game, The Eternal Cylinder, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Eternal Cylinder, players control a herd of adorable creatures called Trebhums and must explore a strange alien world filled with exotic lifeforms, surreal environments, and the constant threat of the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch this unsettling trailer for Dap, a weird horror game

Australian indie studio Melting Parrot has released a striking new trailer for its horror debut Dap; a peculiar game that sees you guide vulnerable creatures through a waking nightmare. Daps are vulnerable, odd little creatures that inhabit a hostile world in which nearly everything is trying to kill them. In...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Game Builder Garage gets another Japanese commercial

With a week to go until release, Nintendo has published another Japanese commercial for Game Builder Garage. View it below. Game Builder Garage is slated for June 11 on Switch. Find the game’s previous set of Japanese commercials here.
Video Gamesdigg.com

What Netflix Should Consider Before Diving Into Gaming

Netflix adding some sort of gaming module to their current service brings to mind that in-flight entertainment option you get on long-haul flights. Word on the street is that Netflix will be the next giant to join the race for the gaming subscription crown. The Information was the first to break the news (via The Verge) on Netflix’s plans to expand into the gaming sphere, reporting that Netflix was looking to hire an executive to supervise new gaming efforts.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Kadokawa Games Streams 1st Trailer for Relayer RPG

Kadokawa Games opened a website for its new Relayer strategy RPG on Wednesday. The site began streaming two versions of the same trailer on the same day. The first trailer below has narration by Taiten Kusunoki, who plays robot assistant Yodaka in the game. The second trailer has narration by Satomi Akesaka, Miku Itō, and Moe Toyota, who play the protagonists Terra, Himiko, and Luna, respectively.
Video GamesIGN

Aeon Drive Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

As showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021, take a look at gameplay from Aeon Drive, an action platformer set in Cyberpunk Barcelona. Jackelyne, with her sword, teleportation dagger and unique skill to control time has to retrieve faulty pieces of dimension-bending machinery in order to preserve the space-time of the universe.
Video GamesIGN

ANNO: Mutationem Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

In this latest trailer for Anno: Mutationem, check out fresh gameplay from action-adventure game with RPG elements, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. Anno: Mutationem is set in a cyberpunk world, and features a unique mix of pixelated 2D and 3D graphic style with a rich, dark and bizarre plot.
Video GamesIGN

Ynglet Launch Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Watch the trippy new trailer for Ynglet for a look at its colorful world and gameplay. Swim, launch and bounce through this meditative floating platformer. As revealed during Guerrilla Collective 2021, the game is available now on PC.
Video GamesIGN

Zodiac Legion Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

As showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021, get a look at gameplay for Zodiac Legion, an upcoming turn-based tactical RPG featuring lethal combat, squad management and strategic elements. Lead your heroes through daring raids and forgotten ruins, defend your land in a time of conquest and betrayal, and master the secrets of volatile ancient magic to restore a realm beset by the armies of undying fiendish sorcerers. Zodiac Legion is coming to Steam.
Video GamesCNET

Nintendo's Game Builder Garage is game-design school for your Switch

Nintendo makes a lot of weird moves sometimes. Just in time for summer vacation, Nintendo's newest slightly budget-priced surprise title, Game Builder Garage, is full of unexpected whimsy. Have you ever thought about learning how to program and design games? This might be for you... or for your middle school-aged kid. The app (I hesitate to call it a game) is like a sandbox of programming tools, with completely charming Nintendo instructions and humor along the way.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Builderment is a satisfying factory building game releasing for iOS tomorrow

Builderment lets you build a factory and optimize production lines to make bigger and bigger operations, and will be launching on iOS devices on June 8th. The factory game is all about harvesting resources, maximizing output, crafting, and managing production lines to expand your base of factories. These buildings let you craft more parts that get increasingly complex, as well as advanced machines. With your harvesting and automation skills, you’ll eventually be able to build a teleporter that can help you supply unlimited resources for Earth.