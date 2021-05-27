Cancel
San Antonio, mayor included, calls out ESPN for overlooking the Spurs yet again

By Madalyn Mendoza
Laredo Morning Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurs fan or not, any mention of "Big Three" is usually synonymous with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, unless you're the social media folks at ESPN. Of course, there's also the Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, Sam Jones Tom Heinsohn. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bullls in the 1990s are also unforgettable. However, considering the Spurs trio is one of the most dominant in recent memory and still the winningnest playoffs squad, the network's latest flub is infuriating San Antonio, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

www.lmtonline.com
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Duncan Blocked Shaq Twice In College, 'Dominated' Robinson In Scrimmage

Tim Duncan was discovered in Virgin Islands in 1992. Duncan once blocked Shaquille O'Neal twice as a college freshman. The San Antonio Spurs legend also "dominated" David Robinson as a rookie in scrimmage. Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame basketball journey wouldn’t be complete without the tremendous amount of stories detailing...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPounding The Rock

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CT on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Regular Season Concludes

The NBA regular season concluded on Sunday evening. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed. Also includes notes reviewing the season for those now done playing:. Utah Jazz 121, Sacramento Kings 99. Rookie guard Trent Forrest played 7:18 for the Jazz. He did not score, going...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keita Bates-Diop might be the real deal

For San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, the numbers do not jump out, the play is not flashy, and he is unknown among pretty much all NBA fans outside of San Antonio. Heck, even some in San Antonio too. Nonetheless, Bates-Diop has quietly shown to the coaching staff in his limited minutes this season that he just might deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
NBAdarnews.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances of becoming the NBA's top seed. E'Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have claimed DaQuan Jeffries off the waivers

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly claimed swingman DaQuan Jeffries off the wires after he was waived by the Houston Rockets on May 13. Before his 13-game stint in Houston, he appeared in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings across the last two seasons. Jeffries was not with the Spurs...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAchatsports.com

Happy birthday, Tony Parker

Today, the San Antonio Spurs superstar French guard celebrates his 39th birthday. Tony’s long and storied career with the Spurs involved four titles including taking the MVP honors in 2007. In addition, Tony made six All-Star appearances, two FIBA Europe Player of the Year, and a FIBA EuroBasket MVP. Known...
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...