Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now varsity sports at some high schools
What do football, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2 all have in common? They’re all recognized as varsity athletics at various American high schools. Through a newly announced partnership between Nintendo and PlayVS, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 will join the varsity athletics line-up at participating schools in Fall 2021, with the season beginning September 20, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe joining the fray for the Spring 2022 high school season.www.nintendoenthusiast.com