CRSED: F.O.A.D. (fulfillment of all desires) is now available on Switch, courtesy of Gaijin Entertainment and Darkflow Software. The free-to-play online shooter challenges players to utilize guns and mystical powers in order to survive last-man-standing battles that the publisher describes as “brutal” and “ruthless.” Coming a long way from its humble origins as an April Fool’s day PUBG parody, CRSED: F.O.A.D. has slowly and steadily been built into a full-fledged and popular game – by January 2020, it was the third most-downloaded free-to-play game on PlayStation. Take a look at the trailer below, which comes from the game’s official channel, to see it in action.