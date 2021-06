Even after a SPAC announces its planned acquisition target to take public, investors typically don't have nearly as much information about the business as they would in a traditional IPO. And this can make it very difficult to analyze a SPAC that is yet to finalize its business combination. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 17, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss how investors should think about these types of situations.