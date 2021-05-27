Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Tellurian Surges on 10-Year Deal to Supply Gunvor

By Vidhi Choudhary
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqTt2_0aDQVSLj00

Shares of Tellurian (TELL) - Get Report surged Thursday after the developer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) signed a 10-year agreement to supply energy trading firm Gunvor Group with LNG from its proposed liquefaction facility terminal in Louisiana.

Shares of the Houston company jumped 27.4% to $4.04 at last check.

The sale and purchase agreement is for three million tonnes of LNG per year. "This agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement," said Tellurian Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki in a statement.

The LNG will be delivered from Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG facility near Lake Charles.

"Tellurian intends to market up to 10 million tonnes per annum of LNG in our first phase," said Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões in a statement.

"We welcome Gunvor, the largest independent global trader of LNG volumes, to Driftwood and look forward to providing a cleaner fuel to meet growing global energy needs and enable energy access," Simões added.

Tellurian is trying to develop a $17-billion liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana

Last month, chairman and co-founder of Tellurian Charif Souki blamed short-sellers for a precipitous plunge in the company’s stock price.

During the last two weeks of March, short positions in Tellurian increased by nine million shares, reaching about 13.3% of the company’s traded stock, data compiled by Bloomberg News showed. Shares have tumbled almost 60% since mid-February.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Supply#Trading Revenue#Stock Trading#Market#Supply Gunvor#Gunvor Group#Driftwood Lng#Bloomberg News#Tellurian President#Lng Volumes#Liquefied Natural Gas#Sale#Company#Energy Access#Fuel#Mid February#Annum#Developer#Ceo Oct Vio Sim Es#Lake Charles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower as market awaits fresh cues

0308 GMT: Crude oil futures slipped during mid-morning trade in Asia June 7 as the market was waiting for pricing cues, although sentiment remained broadly supported by a rosy demand outlook from the west. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11:08 am Singapore...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why NextDecade Stock Is Moving Today

NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are trading higher by 28.3% at $3.13 in Monday's pre-market session after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $6 price target. NextDecade is a development and management company. It primarily focuses on land-based and floating LNG projects, creating opportunities in...
Industryspglobal.com

EMEA OCTANES: Key market indicators

A slowdown in the recovery in gasoline demand across Europe has seen limited trading activity in some octane boosters, with softening gasoline exports also weighing on fundamentals, while naphtha has been boosted by petrochemicals demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Gasoline, naphtha and...
Industrymarinelink.com

Trafigura, Yara Sign Deal on Ammonia for Shipping Fuel

Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway's Yara said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. Yara will supply Trafigura with clean ammonia and together the two firms will jointly conduct research and develop marine fuel...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tellurian Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Improved Outlook

Shares of Tellurian (TELL) - Get Report rose Monday after analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the developer of liquefied natural gas to equal weight from underweight and quadrupled its price target on the stock to $8 a share. The Houston company's Driftwood project is on track to start its first...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Edge Lower as China's Crude Oil Imports Slow

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange posted modest losses for the first day of a new trading week, with the U.S. crude benchmark retreating from a 2-1/2 year high after China's crude oil imports unexpectedly fell to a 2021 low last month, raising concerns over demand growth in the world's second largest oil consumer, while underlining concerns over rising inflation in the United States and Eurozone capped gains for the broader markets.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Rosneft Warns of Severe Oil Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC warned of an impending shortfall in supply as global producers increasingly channel funds into a “hasty” energy transition. “The world risks a severe deficit of oil and gas,” Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “The world consumes oil, but isn’t ready to invest in it.”
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

The Biofuels Market Is Fueling Demand for Soy and Waste Oil

The growth of the biofuels market is having a significant impact on the demand for key feedstocks with producers chasing the same supply. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that the biofuels market will grow by nearly 20% between 2019 and 2026. These changes are one part of the overall drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the EU by 2050.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Coal prices surge with demand

Coal is seeing a dramatic spike in demand just as several major miners are hit with production problems, sparking a surge in prices from China to Europe and the U.S. Prices for the dirtiest fossil fuel are soaring as sweltering temperatures in North Asia increase air-conditioning needs, adding to already strong demand due to the industrial recovery from the pandemic. Mine safety issues in China and heavy rainfall in Indonesia, meanwhile, are constraining output.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Notably Higher For The Day, Gain 5% In Week

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for energy, and the recent decision of OPEC+ to gradually increase crude output. Oil also continued to find support from data released by Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday that crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. fell more than expected in the week ended May 29th.
Economybondbuyer.com

Municipal supply surges past $10B as Kaiser preps $2.65B healthcare deal

Municipal bonds strengthened on the long end Friday after the latest employment report showed continued job growth and buoyed equities and Treasuries. The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose 559,000 in May as the jobless rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%. The numbers showed slow but steady strength in the labor market, but came in under some economists' expectations. IFR Markets had predicted an increase of 650,000 jobs while a Bloomberg survey forecast a rise of 661,000.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia strikes 15-year gas supply deal with Hungary

The deal will come into force as soon as the existing contract expires in September. Russia has struck a 15-year deal to supply gas to Hungary, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijarto sa... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than...
World740thefan.com

Moderna enters supply deal with Botswana for COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Thursday it had entered a supply agreement with the Botswana government for its COVID-19 vaccine. The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BMRA) has issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, Moderna said. The latest agreement is separate from the 500 million vaccine doses, which...