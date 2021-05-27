Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Lane restrictions scheduled on I-8 in the Foothills

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
 11 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Yuma scheduled for Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said the restrictions would begin in the Foothills. Lanes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures will occur in both directions of I-8 between mileposts 13.70 (near Fortuna Road) and 20.50 (near Dome Valley).

For your safety, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph. ADOT would like to remind drivers to plan for delays and drive with caution.

The post Lane restrictions scheduled on I-8 in the Foothills appeared first on KYMA .

