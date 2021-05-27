Cancel
NBA

Three key takeaways from Utah’s series-tying win

By Jordan Foote
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 11 days ago

At first, it had the makings of a blowout. Suddenly, things got dangerously close. In the end, the Utah Jazz were able to distance themselves from the Memphis Grizzlies and secure a Game 2 win by a final score of 141-129.

After going 12-for-47 from deep in Game 1, the Jazz made a franchise playoff-record 19 of their 39 attempts on Wednesday night. They also won the rebounding margin 42-33. While many final team stats from the game ended up being close, it was Utah’s three-point shooting that got them out to an inflated 22-point lead and ultimately allowed them to hang on. Here are my three main takeaways from the game.

All is well in the Utah Jazz backcourt

Both of the Utah Jazz’s starting guards played significant roles in the team’s victory. After making just six of his 18 shot attempts in Game 1, Mike Conley converted at a 50% clip in Game 2. In addition to his 20 points, the 14-year veteran had a playoff career-high 15 assists while turning the ball over just twice. He was a menace in the pick-and-roll, delivering passes with precision all night long. His backcourt mate had a solid game, too.

After being held out of the opening game of the series, Donovan Mitchell made his playoff debut on Wednesday. In 26 minutes of game action, the two-time All-Star finished with a team-high 25 points. Mitchell had five three-pointers and looked comfortable in his first night back — a welcome sight for the Jazz. In order for them to advance past this series, they will need Mitchell to keep being aggressive. He played with intensity and passion. That’s great news for Utah.

Rudy Gobert is a force to be reckoned with

Many have been critical of Rudy Gobert in the past, arguing that he limits what the Utah Jazz can do come playoff time. Had he missed Game 2 against Memphis, though, Utah almost certainly would have lost. When his name was called, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate was stellar throughout the entire contest. Gobert’s stat line of 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks doesn’t even quite do his performance justice.

On offense, Gobert made quick reads and kept the ball moving. He served as an excellent screen-and-lob threat, working in perfect unison with Conley. On a night in which Derrick Favors had a hard time defending (particularly against Jonas Valanciunas ), Gobert rotated effectively and made several highlight-worthy plays. This was perhaps the best:

Depth is the wild card

Aside from remaining starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic , the reserve duo of Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson means a ton to the Utah Jazz. Ingles played a major role in Utah’s success in the first half, making all of his shots from deep and at the free-throw line en route to 12 points. He finished with 14 points on the night. Ingles is a savvy player who can handle the ball as needed and is a lethal catch-and-shoot threat. The Jazz are in a much better position to win when he’s having a good night.

In regards to Clarkson, it was an up-and-down night for this season’s Sixth Man of the Year. While he contributed 16 points and added six rebounds, his shot selection was poor. He shot 4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from deep. Clarkson has never been the most efficient scorer, but his relative struggles thus far in the series are mildly concerning. He did manage to thrive at the line in Game 2, making all seven of his attempts. If he can tighten things up just a bit, the Jazz will be in good shape during the minutes he plays.

Bonus: Ja Morant is a star

It wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t acknowledge the performance Ja Morant put up against the Utah Jazz. In a whopping 43 minutes of action, Morant poured in 47 points on a 15-for-26 shooting night. He took 20 trips to the free-throw line, canning 15 of them. Morant is a player whose jump shot is clearly still a work-in-progress, but he didn’t let that stop him from having one of the most iconic playoff games in recent years. His facilitating was impressive, too. The Grizzlies have themselves a bona fide star — and a player who should make the leap to full-blown superstardom in due time.

ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
