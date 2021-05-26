Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Communication Services Stocks Moving Wednesday: LIZI, AMC, INSE, GSAT, MOXC, BAOS, EGLX, TRKA

investorsobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Communication Services stocks are trading higher:. -Lizhi Inc - ADR (LIZI) stock is trading at $5.22, an increase of $0.88, or 28.57%, on average volume. Lizhi Inc ADR gets a Sentiment Score of Bearish from InvestorsObserver and receives an average analyst recommendation of Strong Sell with a price target of $9.00.

www.investorsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inse#Moxc#Gsat#Lizi#Trading Volume#Stock Trading#Lizi#Inse#Gsat#Moxc#Baos#Eglx#Trka#Lizhi Inc Adr#Lizhi Inc Adr#Investorsobserver#Strong Sell#Moxian Inc#Troika Media Group Inc#Globalstar Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 5.13. MSG Networks's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.78, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.72. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. This quarter, Momo experienced an increase...
StocksBayStreet.ca

AMC Entertainment Stock Poised to Fall Badly

Reddit’s WallStreetBets is spreading itself thin. GameStop (NYSE:GME) is trending higher but at a snail’s pace. The subreddit group, which has 11 million members and at least 150,000 active users at any time, decided last week to buy AMC stock again. Why?. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has no blockbuster movies to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Started the Week Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron has been ramping up his engagement with WallStreetBets retail traders. The stock had at times more than doubled last week, and it is picking up where it left off today. As of 10:15 a.m. EDT Monday, AMC shares were more than 17% higher.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) just reported another quarter of incredible user growth. The company said it ended April 2021 with about 497,000 customers with 10 or more employees, an 87% increase from the same period last year and some 30,000 more than three months ago. Clearly, video conferencing among businesses is holding strong even as effects from the pandemic start to ease.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Sees Volatile Move: Buy It or Sell It?

The Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock was down in the dumps yesterday as it tanked by 28% but this morning it has managed to make a recovery and jumped by 7%. While the volatility in the Globalstar stock is noticeable, it is also important to point out that there has been no recent news about the company that might have caused this. Back in May the company had announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter.
StocksStreet.Com

AMC Stock: Lessons From Day Trading

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, Real Money contributor, discussed the the meme stocks. And he actually put his money where his mouth is and bought AMC for a day trade yesterday. However, as the apes will disagree with this, he did sell his position at $55 a share. Simply put, the meme...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock increased by 6.82% to $2.66 during Wednesday’s after-market session. GTT Communications’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 27.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.4 million. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock increased...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks move lower on Wall Street; AMC slumps on stock sale

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $8.73 during Wednesday's regular. According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares increased by 8.05% to $2.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock increased by 7.5% to $15.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 6.83% to $25.8. The...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: AMC, Constellation Pharma, Skillz

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report soared to a record as the meme-stock favorite said it would launch a initiative called "AMC Investor Connect. That's a portal that will enable its 3.2 million retail investors to "self-identify" as stockholders and receive what the company calls "special offers" and updates. 2....
StocksInvestorPlace

Meme Stocks: Why Reddit Favorites AMC, SNDL, BB and GME Are Moving Today

Meme stocks are striking back on Tuesday with a return to gains as Reddit traders boost shares higher. Typically, we look for some kind of news that could be pushing a stock higher, but that isn’t always the case. Sometimes Redditors and their love of shorting stocks is all it takes to see shares spike in price and trading volume.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Devon Energy, Cloudera, AMC and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Devon Energy and Marathon Oil — Shares of Devon Energy and Marathon Oil jumped nearly 14% each on the back of rising oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose to its highest level in more than two years on Tuesday, lifting the energy sector broadly. Occidental advanced 9.7%, Exxon gained 3.6% and Chevron rose 2.7%.
StocksWoonsocket Call

4 Top Communication Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Should Investors Have These Top Communication Stocks On Their Radar This Week?. Does it come as a surprise that communication stocks have been one of the biggest winners in the stock market during the pandemic? In 2020, the importance of communication has been highlighted more than ever. We live in a world where people turn to technology for communication. Internet, cell phone service, video conferencing, video games, and streaming services act as a lifeline that allows us to keep our sanity as we fight through challenging times. Some of the biggest companies in the world occupy the communication sector, dealing with services used by millions of people every day.
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: The $230M News Lifting AMC Entertainment Today

A $230 million equity injection has given a boost to the shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) this morning. AMC stock was up almost 12% at 7:15 a.m. Eastern. That injection is coming from Mudrick Capital Management, which is buying 8.5 million shares of AMC’s Class A common stock at a price of approximately $27.12 per share, according to an AMC press release.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Zscaler, Urban Outfitters, AMC

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Zscaler, Urban Outfitters, AMC Entertainment, Nordstrom and GameStop. Stock futures rose Wednesday, a day after equities declined and economic data pointed to the unease consumers feel about rising prices. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday. 1. Zscaler ZS...
StocksStreetInsider.com

After-Hours Stock Movers 05/25: (PIRS) (INSE) (ZS) Higher; (TVTX) (JWN) (PACK) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pieris Pharma (NASDAQ: PIRS) 46% HIGHER; adds to 103% intra-day surge on a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, which includes $20 million as an upfront payment and is eligible to receive more than $1.4 billion in additional potential milestone payments plus royalties.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow clinches 3rd straight gain as tech, communication-services stocks support Monday climb

U.S. stock benchmarks closed solidly higher Monday, powered by a rebound in shares of technology and communication-services companies, as investors shook off concerns about out-of-control inflation to hunt for buying opportunities among assets that have been battered in the tumultuous economic recovery phase from COVID. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 186 points, or 0.5%, to around 34,394, marking the third straight gain for blue chips. The S&P 500 index rose 1% to 4,197, with gains in information technology, up 1.8%, and communication services, rising 1.8%, leading the charge higher for the broad-market benchmark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 1.4% higher at about 13,661. In corporate news, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shot up nearly 30% after the space exploration company completed its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle. Meanwhile, bitcoin rebounded from a weekend selloff and was changing hands at around $39,600 on CoinDesk from a Sunday low below $32,000.