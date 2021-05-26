Communication Services Stocks Moving Wednesday: LIZI, AMC, INSE, GSAT, MOXC, BAOS, EGLX, TRKA

Should Investors Have These Top Communication Stocks On Their Radar This Week?. Does it come as a surprise that communication stocks have been one of the biggest winners in the stock market during the pandemic? In 2020, the importance of communication has been highlighted more than ever. We live in a world where people turn to technology for communication. Internet, cell phone service, video conferencing, video games, and streaming services act as a lifeline that allows us to keep our sanity as we fight through challenging times. Some of the biggest companies in the world occupy the communication sector, dealing with services used by millions of people every day.