A 46-year-old Falls Church man died Friday after he apparently drowned at the south end of Hatteras Island in North Carolina, officials said. Officials with the National Park Service said around 9:34 p.m. on May 28, a vistor to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore reported finding a body floating in the water at the end of Pole Road. Two Seashore Rangers, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad responded. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and have not yet released the name of the man.