5G phones are becoming incredibly affordable in the last period, not only in China but even in the European market. The latest challenge of the main smartphone manufacturers is releasing a 5G phone with the lowest price tag possible, and there are already several entry-level 5G phones even in the €200 price range. Among the latest ones launched in the global market, you get the POCO M3 Pro, the Vivo Y52 5G, and the Motorola Moto G50. Here is a comparison between their specifications.